Bus Explosion in Donbass Kills One, Injures Two - Local Militia Representative

A blast hit a passenger bus in the Debalsevo settlement of Donbass, killing one and injuring two others, a representative of the Donetsk People's Republic at the Joint Center for the Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire reported.

"Today at 03:50 p.m. local time [12:51 p.m. GMT] a bus N1 exploded in Debaltsevo … At the moment, we have information about one dead and two wounded," the agency spokesman said.

The spokesman revealed that, according to preliminary information, the blast took place as a result of an explosive device planted inside the bus.

#Дебальцево | #ДНР ★ В 15:50 в н.п. Дебальцево в рейсовом автобусе №1, двигавшемся по ул. Курчатова, произошёл взрыв.

Взрывчатое вещество находилось внутри автобуса. На данный момент известно об одном погибшем, двух раненых

​The local emergency services, as well as an advisory and monitoring group have responded to the scene.