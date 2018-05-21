German MP Slams US Anti-Russia Sanctions as 'Part of Trade War'

Jürgen Trittin, a Bundestag MP and a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, has criticized the German government for failing to protect local entrepreneurs from the negative impact of US sanctions, according to Lübecker Nachrichten.

Recent restrictive measures imposed by Washington against Moscow have significantly affected German businesses, German politician Jürgen Trittin said.

The parliamentarian drew attention to the fact that the industry, which had previously purchased 40 percent of its aluminum from Russia, now has to buy it from the United States at higher prices.

"The latest US sanctions have nothing to do with Russia's interference in Ukraine's affairs, they are part of a trade war," Trittin stated.

READ MORE: Vladimir Putin, Angela Merkel Hold Joint Press Conference in Russia's Sochi

Earlier in April, the United States introduced more sanctions against Russia over Moscow's alleged efforts at global destabilization. Among the individuals and entities affected by the US sanctions were several Russian businessmen and companies controlled by them, as well as a number of high-ranking Russian officials.

Germany's Policy Toward Moscow

The politician also criticized the German government's stance toward Moscow.

"I don't see any strategy in dealing with Russia," the politician said, adding that "in the case of Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal's poisoning, the federal government has imposed sanctions to back up the United Kingdom, without need and without sufficient evidence, even at the price of a split in the EU."

He also added that the situation looked similar in Syria, where European countries immediately supported Washington's position.

"Foreign Minister Maas sets a different emphasis in foreign policy and especially toward Russia than his predecessors. I doubt, however, that Maas's position will find consensus in the governing coalition and also in the SPD," the politician concluded.

READ MORE: MPs Urge UK Government to Boost Sanctions on 'Kremlin-Connected Individuals'

Tensions between Russia, the EU and the US have significantly escalated in recent months over the Skripal poisoning case and US-led strikes on Syria in response to the alleged use of chemical weapons.

The events were followed by the expulsion of Russian diplomats from over 25 countries and additional Western sanctions.