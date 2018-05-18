Vladimir Putin, Angela Merkel Hold Joint Press Conference in Russia's Sochi

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has started an official visit to Russia by meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Russian city of Sochi. Mani international issues are on the agenda of the bilateral talks.

The two leaders discussed the situation around the Iranian nuclear deal, the Ukrainian and Syrian crises.

Iran Deal

"We exchanged opinions on the situation which unfolded regarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on resolving the Iranian nuclear program after the unilateral US exit," Vladimir Putin told reporters at the press conference after the meeting with Angela Merkel.

Bilateral Cooperation

"The Russian side is ready to work with its German colleagues on a mutually beneficial basis taking in the account the interests of the people of our countries," president Putin said after talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Syrian Crisis

"We note Germany’s intention to seriously take part in restoring this country’s social and economic infrastructure. It is important that any help is provided is coordinated with the legal authorities," the Russian president told journalists at a press conference.

Vladimir Putin also said Friday he and Angela Merkel had agreed at talks in Sochi on the need for a political settlement of the Syrian conflict, including through Astana and Geneva talks.

"We discussed the problem of the Syrian crisis as well, we stated that it was necessary to make joint contribution to the process of the political settlement via Geneva and Astana platforms as well as to the stabilization of the situation on the ground, delivery of the humanitarian aid to the Syrian people," Putin added.

Follow Sputnik live to watch Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel giving a joint press conference.