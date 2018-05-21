Register
08:07 GMT +321 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova at a briefing

    RIA Novosti Ukraine Journalist Arrest Part of Anti-Russia Campaign - Zakharova

    © Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine’s actions toward Russian journalists, including the arrest of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, are all part of anti-Russia propaganda campaign launched by Western states, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

    On Tuesday, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) broke into the office of RIA Novosti Ukraine in Kiev. Vyshinsky was detained on charges of treason. The SBU accuses Vyshinsky of supporting the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in Ukraine's southeast. On Thursday, a court in the Ukrainian city of Kherson ruled to arrest Vyshinsky, he was subsequently transferred to the detention center.

    Journalist Kirill Vyshinsky, the director of Russian state news agency RIA Novosti Ukraine, attends a preliminary court hearing in Kherson, Ukraine May 17, 2018
    © REUTERS / Stringer
    Berlin Urges to Adhere to Media Freedom Amid Arrest of RIA Novosti Ukraine Head
    "The situation with the journalists of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency in Ukraine, the raids and arrests, the situation in the United Nations [when Ukraine falsely branded its event on the so-called fake news as organized under the UN auspices] – those are small parts of the whole information landspace. It also includes the story with doping and the Skripals affair. It is all part of the massive information-propaganda work. In fact, the anti-work that the West does in relation to Russia," Zakharova told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster on Sunday.

    The spokeswoman noted that it was incorrect to compare the case of Vyshinsky, who is a legitimate journalist, and the case of Ukrainian national Roman Sushchenko detained in Russia on suspicion of collecting secret information on the activities of the Russian Armed Forces.

    "The difference is that the Rossiya Segodnya’s correspondent has in fact been working in Ukraine as a declared correspondent and it is his journalistic work that has become a reason for raids and subsequently, arrest. In regards to Sushchenko … he was not a journalist when he entered Russia. His documents prove that, he did not submit an application for a journalistic visa … That is why it would be wrong to compare Sushchenko with the correspondents of the Rossiya Segodnya in Ukraine not only in terms of moral standards, but also in legal terms," Zakharova told the broadcaster.

    The claims that Russia paid Vyshinsky for "state treason" are groundless as the RIA Novosti Ukraine portal was an information partner of the Rossiya Segodnya agency, which, in turn, was paying for the services provided on a partner basis, according to the spokeswoman.

    Irina Vyshinskaya, the wife of journalist Kirill Vyshinsky, during a press videoconference in Moscow and Kiev
    © Sputnik / Alexander Natruskin
    No Violence Used Against RIA Novosti Ukraine HEad Vyshinsky During Detention – Wife
    Vyshinsky was not the only journalist targeted by the Ukrainian law enforcement officials during the recent SBU raid. The head of the Ukraine-based office of the RIA Novosti news agency, Andrey Borodin, said authorities searched his place for several hours, adding that he had not been detained. Ukrainian authorities also searched the Kiev apartment of Ludmila Lysenko, a Ukraine-based correspondent of RIA Novosti. Lysenko and Borodin have also been summoned for questioning by the SBU.

    Rossiya Segodnya Director General Dmitry Kiselev has demanded that the Ukrainian authorities free Vyshinsky immediately and end persecution of the media. Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency and RT has stated that she thought what was happening in Ukraine was Kiev’s "revenge" for the recently opened Crimean Bridge.

    Related:

    Journalists Worldwide Mark Solidarity With RIA Novosti Journo Detained in Kiev
    SBU Conducts Searches in RIA Novosti Ukraine Offices, Detains Journalists
    Ukraine Prosecution Demands 60 Day Detention for RIA Novosti Ukraine Journalist
    Tags:
    information campaign, Maria Zakharova, Ukraine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Nostalgia: Soviet Pioneers' Day Back in USSR
    Nostalgia: Soviet Pioneers' Day Back in USSR
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse