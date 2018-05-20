'Italians Come First': Five Star Movement's Leader on Government's New Course

The Five Star Movement (M5S) and the League – two parties that scored resounding victories in Italy’s national election – put the interests of the Italian people first.

M5S leader Luigi Di Maio told reporters on Saturday that the deal between the country’s two populist parties is "for Italy and the Italians."

“Look, we want to do what's in the program and what's in the contract. It is clear that some of those points must be obtained in Europe, on European tables,” Di Maio said, outlining the priorities set by the new government.

He added that the Cabinet has an important political weight because it has been voted for by the people and “a staff of excellence that is able to mediate to achieve those results.”

“We want to go there to work seriously, not to achieve goals for Russia, for the United States or for Germany… With all due respect. The objectives that are in the contract are for Italy and the Italians,” he continued.

The M5S leader emphasized that “from now on, the Italians come first. And then the deficit and the parameters."

Italy's Democrats Should Ally With Five Star Movement, Evade Deadlock - Lawmaker

Eurosceptic parties performed well in the March 4 Italian election , with the Five Star Movement and the League (La Liga) party now battling to form a majority government after the election yielded a hung parliament.

According to a survey conducted by the Techne research and polling agency, a hefty 60 percent of Italians aged 18-30 voted for anti-EU parties.

The Five Star Movement proved most popular amongst this age bracket, obtaining 44 percent of the vote. 13 percent voted for the La Liga party, while the Brothers of Italy (FdI) received three percent of the vote.

