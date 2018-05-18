Russian Meddling in Mexican Election Statements Groundless - President of Senate

"They had not presented any evidence and we should understand that during the election campaign people become very creative and inventive," the Mexican politician said.
According to the senior lawmaker, the Mexican side has not registered any foreign meddling in the election process.
Enrique Ochoa, the leader of Mexico's ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (IRR), said the international media outlets had "documented" the interests of Russia and Venezuela in backing leftist candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
Russia has faced numerous accusations of interference in foreign elections, including the 2016 US presidential vote. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has called the claims groundless, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stressed that there was no evidence to substantiate such accusations.
