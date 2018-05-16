EU Aware of RIA Novosti Ukraine Journalist Detention

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) – The European Union is aware of the detention of a RIA Novosti Ukraine journalist in Kiev, the bloc attaches great importance to freedom of media recognizes the right of countries to ensure their national security but it must be done in respect of fundamental rights and freedoms, an EU spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday.

“We are aware of the case to which you refer. The EU attaches the highest importance to the freedom of expression and of the media. The European Union recognizes the right of every country to ensure its national security and protect its citizens; this must be done in full respect of fundamental rights and freedoms, including the European Convention for Human Rights,” the spokesperson said.

Head of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal Kirill Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev on Tuesday. On the same day, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) broke into the office of RIA Novosti Ukraine in Kiev.

Rossiya Segodnya Director General Dmitry Kiselev has demanded that the Ukrainian authorities free Vyshinsky immediately and end their persecution of the media.

Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of the Sputnik news agency, has stated that she thought what was happening in Ukraine was Kiev’s “revenge” for the recently opened Crimea Bridge. She further noted that RIA Novosti Ukraine was not legally linked to Rossiya Segodnya, but was its media partner.

Russia's International News Agency Rossiya Segodnya has launched a Twitter hashtag #TruthNotTreason in support of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, arrested in Ukraine.