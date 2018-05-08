Armed Standoff in Oxford, UK Ends as Gunman Surrenders Himself to Police

Reports emerged of local police exchanging gunfire with a gunman in the city of Oxford in southern England on Monday, with some initially fearing the incident as the latest terror attack to hit the UK.

Thames Valley Police announced in the early hours of Tuesday morning that the 14-hour standoff had ended after the suspect surrendered himself to police after intense talks with negotiators, according to the Guardian newspaper.

A chunk of Oxford city was cordoned off during the standoff in the interests of public safety, but all road closures and restrictions have now been lifted, though a small footpath has remained closed.

Police constables and detectives are maintaining a presence at the scene for further investigations.

A firearms incident in Paradise Square, Oxford, has ended peacefully.



All road closures have been lifted in the area. A small scenewatch remains in place. — TVP Oxford (@TVP_Oxford) May 8, 2018

They also said that a 24-year-old male was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

The exchange of gunfire took place in Paradise Square and resulted in one individual sustaining a non-life threatening injury, the South Central Ambulance Service reported.

Eyewitnesses described the incident as “scary” and said they heard up to 20 rounds being fired from the balcony of a residential property.

Another resident reported five gunshots were met with “armed response” by police officers.

“I heard about five gunshots and there was an armed response. Flats have been evacuated and police were trying to talk someone down from their balcony,” a resident told the Oxford Mail.

