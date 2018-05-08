Register
17:02 GMT +308 May 2018
    British police. (File)

    Armed Standoff in Oxford, UK Ends as Gunman Surrenders Himself to Police

    © AFP 2018 / OLI SCARFF
    Europe
    0 10

    Reports emerged of local police exchanging gunfire with a gunman in the city of Oxford in southern England on Monday, with some initially fearing the incident as the latest terror attack to hit the UK.

    Thames Valley Police announced in the early hours of Tuesday morning that the 14-hour standoff had ended after the suspect surrendered himself to police after intense talks with negotiators, according to the Guardian newspaper.

    A chunk of Oxford city was cordoned off during the standoff in the interests of public safety, but all road closures and restrictions have now been lifted, though a small footpath has remained closed.

    Police constables and detectives are maintaining a presence at the scene for further investigations.  

     

     

    They also said that a 24-year-old male was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

    Police officers cordon off the territory near the UK Parliament in London where an assailant attacked a police officer and pedestrians.
    © Sputnik / Alex McNaughton
    Police Investigate 'Number' of Bomb Threats Sent to UK Schools - Reports
    The exchange of gunfire took place in Paradise Square and resulted in one individual sustaining a non-life threatening injury, the South Central Ambulance Service reported.

    Eyewitnesses described the incident as “scary” and said they heard up to 20 rounds being fired from the balcony of a residential property.

    Another resident reported five gunshots were met with “armed response” by police officers.

    “I heard about five gunshots and there was an armed response. Flats have been evacuated and police were trying to talk someone down from their balcony,” a resident told the Oxford Mail.

    READ MORE: Armed Militants in the UK, Who Are They?

    Tags:
    surrender, standoff, shooting, UK Crime Surge, South Central Ambulance Service, Thames Valley Police, Oxford, United Kingdom, England
