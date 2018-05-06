Puigdemont to Be Once Again Nominated as Candidate for Catalan Presidency

The news came from JxCat spokesman Eduard Pujol following a meeting of the party's members in Berlin. The candidacy is expected to be officially announced before May 14.
On Friday, Catalan lawmakers voted in favor of an amendment that would allow the regional president to be elected without his or her presence in the parliament, in a move that could return Puigdemont, who currently is in self-imposed exile, to power.
However, in late February, Catalan pro-independence parties announced their plans to establish a parallel government in Brussels that would be headed by Puigdemont, the idea Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy described as "crazy."
All comments
Show new comments (0)