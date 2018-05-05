WATCH Protests Held in Paris Amid Macron's Inauguration Anniversary 'Holiday'

Paris has been hit by mass demonstrations and rallies for a month now, with May Day protests turning violent earlier this week. Thousands of people have taken to the streets on Saturday, with residents planning to join mass protests against President Macron’s policies and authorities taking measures to quell the crowds to avert violence on the streets – the manifestations are going under the slogan “Let’s make a holiday for Macron,” ("Fête à Macron") on the anniversary of the president’s election.
Many participants are holding placards and banners with slogans such as “Stop Macron,” “To the Sixth Republic,” “To Human Progress,” marching eastwards, to the Bastille.
Macron’s Dacia #FeteAMacron #Manif5Mai #Paris pic.twitter.com/ZM1J6EXMLW— Lucas Arland (@LucasArland) 5 мая 2018 г.
#FeteAMacron #5Mai Ambiance festive place de l’Opera d’où le cortège doit partir à 14h pic.twitter.com/D1TsvXM3XC— Michel Soudais (@msoudais) 5 мая 2018 г.
#LaFeteAMacron se prépare en chanson 🎶! #FeteAMacron #StopMacron pic.twitter.com/kVuZVVxcOq— Jean-Luc Mélenchon (@JLMelenchon) 5 мая 2018 г.
Ça se remplit à l’Opera! #LaFeteAMacron #FeteAMacron #5Mai pic.twitter.com/j3ixO0ILIi— François Ruffin (@Francois_Ruffin) 5 мая 2018 г.
Pendant ce temps-là… #FeteAMacron #LaFeteAMacron #5mai pic.twitter.com/3tX8BwhnTb— VictorG (@VictorG14tdc) 5 мая 2018 г.
A l'#Opera de #Paris pour la #FeteAMacron pic.twitter.com/LkmphLCTU7— Simon GB (@stigmund) 5 мая 2018 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)