WATCH Protests Held in Paris Amid Macron's Inauguration Anniversary 'Holiday'

French authorities have deployed 2,000 police officers to the streets of Paris as the French capital prepares for protests on the day when President Emmanuel Macron assumed his presidential office a year ago.

Paris has been hit by mass demonstrations and rallies for a month now, with May Day protests turning violent earlier this week. Thousands of people have taken to the streets on Saturday, with residents planning to join mass protests against President Macron’s policies and authorities taking measures to quell the crowds to avert violence on the streets – the manifestations are going under the slogan “Let’s make a holiday for Macron,” ("Fête à Macron") on the anniversary of the president’s election.

© Sputnik . Mass Protest Held in Paris on Macron's Inauguration Anniversary

Many participants are holding placards and banners with slogans such as “Stop Macron,” “To the Sixth Republic,” “To Human Progress,” marching eastwards, to the Bastille.