Register
19:38 GMT +303 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Policemen and a group of migrants stand on the platform at the Swedish end of the bridge between Sweden and Denmark in Malmo, Sweden, on November 12, 2015

    Sweden Prolongs Internal Border Controls Due to Migration Pressure

    © AFP 2018 / STIG-AKE JONSSON / TT NEWS AGENCY
    Europe
    Get short URL
    101

    STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) - The Swedish government has decided to prolong temporary border checks on its internal borders for another six months due to the continuing threat to the country's security, the Swedish Justice Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

    The internal border controls were supposed to be eliminated on May 11.

    "The Government has decided to prolong internal border controls for an additional six months, up to and including 11 November 2018. The decision was taken in accordance with EU legislation and the Government's assessment that there is still a threat to public order and domestic security," the statement said.

    Migrants in Stockholm
    © AP Photo / David Keyton
    WATCH: Swedish Seniors Brawl With Young Migrants Goes Viral
    The ministry explained that the threat came mostly from faults in the European Union's external border controls, which were unable to prevent terrorists and criminals from entering the Schengen Area.

    The decision to introduce internal border controls was taken by Swedish authorities in the wake of Europe's mass migration crisis, which started in 2015. These measures were previously extended in November.

    READ MORE: Rampant Migrant Unemployment Threatens to Further Raise Swedish Taxes — Forecast

    According to official data, Sweden has taken in over 200,000 asylum seekers since 2015. In 2017 circa 24% of the population were been born abroad or had two parents who themselves had both been born abroad.

    Since 2015 Europe has been experiencing the worst migration crisis in its history, struggling to accommodate hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing conflicts in the Middle East and North Africa. International Organization for Migration (IOM) reports, that 171,635 migrants and refugees came to Europe by sea in 2017 and 363,504 in 2016.

    Related:

    WATCH: Swedish Seniors Brawl With Young Migrants Goes Viral
    Rampant Migrant Unemployment Threatens to Further Raise Swedish Taxes - Forecast
    Swedish Students Reported to Police over 'Fact-Based' Anti-Migrant Leaflets
    New Swedish Anti-Migrant Party: 'At Least' Hundreds of Thousands Will Have to Go
    Tags:
    Migrants, border control, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Chivalry Isn’t Dead: Moscow’s St. George Medieval Tourney for Modern-Day Knights
    Chivalry Isn't Dead: Moscow's St. George Medieval Tourney for Modern-Day Knights
    Old News, Netanyahu
    Old News, Netanyahu
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse