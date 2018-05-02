People Lay Flowers at Odessa Trade House in Ukraine, No Clashes - Police (VIDEO)

The authorities noted that work during the event this year is much simpler, as the St. George Ribbon, a symbol of the Soviet victory in World War II, has been banned in Ukraine, meaning that the ribbon’s manufacturing and wearing will be punished.
"Everyone, who wants to visit the facilities, is being let in. No conflicts, prohibited items or non-standard situations were registered," the police wrote on Facebook.
However, media reports indicated that radicals have beaten up a man who was laying flowers.
At the same time, a nationalist march is set to take place after 18:00 [15:00 GMT) at the Odessa central square, according to the police.
READ MORE: People in Odessa Commemorate 2014 Massacre Every Month, Call for Justice
The St. George's ribbon is a widely recognized military symbol in Russia. It is also used by civilians as a patriotic symbol and as a symbol of public support to the Russian government, particularly since 2014. The ribbon first became associated with the Victory Day celebrations in Russia in 2005. Kiev claims the ribbon has been used by "pro-Russian separatists on the territory of Ukraine and became a symbol of separatism in Ukraine."
All comments
Show new comments (0)