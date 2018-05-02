UK PM Vows Measures to Reassure Immigrants of Their Rights Amid Windrush Scandal

British Prime Minister addressed the situation over migration policies, which had sparked wide protests in the society. Previously, protesters have been picketing British Home Office for two days in order to defy ongoing deportations of the so-called Windrush generation.

"We will be announcing a package of measure to bring transparency on the issue, to make sure the House is informed — to reassure members of this house — but more importantly to reassure those people who have been directly affected," Theresa May told parliament this Wednesday.

Previously, Amber Rudd has resigned as British Home Secretary, after repeatedly struggling to account for her affiliation with the unjust treatment of Windrush generation migrants. This term means people, who were invited to Britain between 1948 and 1971 because of shortness of hands, however, some of those migrants and their descendants have been caught out by tighter immigration rules.

