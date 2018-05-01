Register
19:02 GMT +301 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Euthanasia

    'I Want to Die': 104 Year Old Professor Invokes Assisted Dying Debate

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Alberto Biscalchin / Euthanasia
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Professor David Goodall who is 104 years old has reignited the debate on euthanasia following a decision to fly to Switzerland to end his life; Australia's oldest scientist doesn't have a terminal illness but says he regrets living to such an old age.

    "I'm not happy. I want to die. It's not sad particularly. What is sad is if one is prevented [from dying]." Professor Goodall told Australian broadcaster ABC.

    "My feeling is that an old person like myself should have full citizenship rights including the right of assisted suicide," Professor Goodall added.

    A fundraising petition set up to help pay for Professor Goodall to upgrade his economy seat to business class on a flight to Switzerland to prevent his dying on his way. Exit Australia has arranged a fast track appointed with assisted dying agency Life Circle in Basel.

    "Having celebrated his 104th birthday in early April, David has decided now is the time to go," the GoFundMe petition states. The campaign, which is trending online, has raised almost US$14,000. The situation of Professor Goodall drives home the absolute limited value of an end of life law that is based solely upon a person's health." GoFundMe states.

    READ MORE: Number of Euthanasia Cases in Netherlands increases by 10% in Netherlands

    Euthanasia remains a complicated and controversial debate in the UK. Charity, Dignity in Dying is campaigning for a law in the UK to allow terminally ill people with six months or less to live, the option to decide when the die.

    Assisted suicide is illegal in the UK, punishable up to 14 years in jail, with the exception of "passive euthanasia" which is when medical professionals can withdraw treatment, such as turning off a life support machine. Terminally ill patients, who still have their brain faculties, are allowed to refuse treatment in hospices.

    READ MORE: 'Suicide Pod' that Helps its Users Die is Displayed in Amsterdam

    Meanwhile, a terminally ill man is challenging the law on assisted dying at the court of appeal in London arguing that he be allowed to die while he can still make the decision too. Noel Conway has degenerative condition Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

    Mr. Conway's lawyers say he wants to be able to be assisted with suicide when he has six months left to live and still has the mental capacity to make that decision. MND affects the nerves in the brain and spinal cord, which causes muscles to weaken and degenerate over time.

    However campaign group 'The Distant Voices' is outside the Royal Courts of Justice to argue that the challenge brought by Noel Conway "would have huge consequences" for some people with disabilities.

    "Should Mr. Conway win his case is will change my life forever," Nikki Kenward, who has Guillain-Barre syndrome, said in a statement. "As a disabled person I am only too aware that some people see me as having 'no quality of life,' please don't tell me I will not be vulnerable if euthanasia is legalized." Nikki Kenward added.

    On the other side outside the Royal Courts of Justice members of campaign group Dignity in Dying have gathered in support of Noel Conway.

    "Noel's case has confirmed that the courts do have the authority to declare the law incompatible with human rights legislation," Sarah Wootton, chief executive of Dignity in Dying said in a statement.

    Assisted suicide is illegal in most countries around the world. Canada legalized medical aid in dying (MAID) in June 2016. Victoria recently became the first Australian state to pass a Bill legalizing assisted dying for terminally ill people in November 2017. Colorado in America is the sixth state to legalize assisted dying for terminally ill people in November 2016.

    READ MORE: India Readies Law for Passive Euthanasia

    Related:

    Colorado Backs Euthanasia in State-Wide Ballot
    Number of Euthanasia Cases in Netherlands Increases by 10% in 2016
    Danes Demand Euthanasia Despite Gov't's Discontent
    Tags:
    Right to Die, Euthanasia, euthanasia, death, suicide, Great Britain, India, Colorado, Australia, Switzerland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse