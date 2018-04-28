UK Refused To Recognize Russian Education Certificates - Embassy

The UK has blocked negotiations on a mutual agreement to recognize education certificates with Russia, the Russian Embassy in London said during a press conference.

"Unlike a number of other European countries, the UK has blocked talks to conclude an agreement on mutual recognition of education certificates with Russia, which also plays a role for Russian families when choosing where their children should study," the press secretary of the Russian Embassy in London said during a press conference Friday, according to the Embassy's website.

"Those who continue their studies in Britain tell of politicized surveys at schools or anti-Russia remarks by teachers, which don’t make schooling more comfortable, either," the press secretary added.

© AP Photo / Matt Dunham Relations With US Beneficial for UK Monetary Stability, Security - Researcher

The remark came after a reporter noted that, according to British media, the number of Russian students in UK public schools has gone down almost 40 percent over the past two years.

The press secretary noted that British private education is losing its appeal for Russians against the backdrop of worsened relations between the two countries and the anti-Russia campaign unleashed in Britain.

"They fear that the children who came from Russia can find themselves in an unfriendly environment, and these fears are understandable," he said.