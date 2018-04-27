Over 60% of Germans Believe Berlin-Washington Ties Are Worst Since WWII - Poll

The majority of respondents also think that US President Donald Trump's policy poses a greater danger to global peace than that of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, according to a survey.

Some 62% of Germans have deemed the relations between their country and the United States as the worst since World War II, according to a poll conducted by the YouGov public opinion research institute upon request of the German news agency dpa.

In addition, 69% of respondents said that relations between the two countries have deteriorated since Donald Trump was elected US President.

Only 2% of Germans voiced the opposite point of view. Some 17% of respondents said they didn't notice any significant changes.

The poll also showed that the majority of respondents consider Donald Trump to be more dangerous than North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Some 48% believed that Trump's policy poses a greater threat to global peace and security, while 21% of respondents considered Kim Jong-un's actions as such.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is meeting US President Donald Trump in Washington on Friday. Among the priority topics on the agenda are the Syrian crisis, the situation on the Korean Peninsula, Iran's nuclear program and new anti-Russian sanctions.