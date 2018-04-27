Germany’s Merkel Arrives in Washington for Talks – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel has landed in Washington where she is to meet US President Donald Trump for talks on trade and a nuclear deal with Iran, media reported Friday.

The one-day working trip will be Merkel’s second visit under President Trump who threatened to impose hefty duties on EU steel and aluminum imports, according to the German news agency dpa.

Merkel is also expected to try and talk the former businessman out of pulling the United States from the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran, which Trump said was full of flaws. Washington has until May 12 to waive sanctions on Tehran.