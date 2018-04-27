Gunman Barricades Himself in French Hotel - Reports

According to BFM TV, a gunman has barricaded himself in the Ibis Budget de Lesquin hotel near Lille-Lesquin airport in northern France.

The TV broadcaster stated that the hotel and the area around has been evacuated and cordoned off by police forces. According to the outlet, the gunman didn't take hostages, only locking himself inside a room.

As the media outlet informed, the man has since turned himself into the police — at 1:00 p.m. GMT.

#Faitsdivers #EnCours

Le Raid est intervenu à l'hôtel Ibis Budget de #Lesquin pour déloger un forcené. La zone est bouclée et la circulation impactée.https://t.co/p0JJZvheAb pic.twitter.com/e730fz4dF5 — VDN Seclin (@VDNSeclin) April 27, 2018

He had two handguns, according to La Voix du Nord, and had himself called the police.

"He is a lonely man with suicidal tendencies. There is no danger to other people," a police source stated as quoted by France 3, adding that the accident wasn't of a terrorist nature.

The RAID and BRI police forces are currently deployed at the scene.