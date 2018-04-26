Blades to Blame for More Murders in London, Met Police Crime Stats Reveals

The latest crime statistics for London reveal the number of people murdered in Britain's capital has risen by 44 percent while knife crime increased by 21 percent.

The number of offences involving knives increased from 14,680 from 12,115 between April 2017 to March 2018, while the terror attacks in Westminster, London Bridge and Finsbury Park are responsible for eight out of a total of 157 deaths in the last year, according to the Metropolitan Police Service's end of year crime statistics.

"Any murder is one murder too many and detectives are working 24/7 to catch those responsible," Scotland Yard said in a statement.

Met releases end of year crime statistics https://t.co/LSBiXnsNaI pic.twitter.com/hipcbyvmVC — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) April 26, 2018

Exasperated with the increase in youth violence and apathy from the British government, Junior Smart, an academic and youth leader in London has launched a passionate petition calling for Prime Minister Theresa May to address the murder rate among young people.

As much as I hate the idea of petitions, strategies and amendments to policy or empty promises are not going to save the young lives we are losing daily.

We need to take action. Please like, sign, share. We are always stronger when we stand together. https://t.co/7ghqGwVGgg — Junior Smart (@_JuniorSmart) April 6, 2018

"This Simply Cannot Continue"

Appearing in the YouTube video to promote the petition, Smart says: "I want to lobby the government to enter communities, not one of them has spoken to a family involved; this simply cannot continue." Junior Smart says

"Young people are dying, many of them below the age of 25 and there has been a constant stream of deaths where lives have been taken at the end of the blade," the petition states.

Every day there has been a new killing. REAL ACTION NEEDS TO BE TAKEN.

Please sign, share and comment. https://t.co/lbJ7TmVK06 — Junior Smart (@_JuniorSmart) April 17, 2018

Sexual offences, burglaries and robberies are also up, the increase in theft has been blamed on the advent of scooter-related crime. The number of crimes committed using scooter, moped or motorcycles peaked 2,592 — but reduced by 52 percent by March this year after the Met Police deployed DNA spray and remote control tyre deflation devices.

READ MORE: London Fury Road: Mad Max-Like 'Outlaws' Hit City in Wheeled Fireworks Rampage

"The Met continues to experience a very busy and challenging time against the backdrop of significant reductions in resources. I am very concerned about the rise in crime in the capital, particularly murder, violent crime and knife crime," Assistant Commissioner Martin Hewitt, responsible for territorial policing for the Met said in a statement.

"My thoughts are with the victims' families of these tragic and horrific crimes which have brought untold misery to countless people," Hewitt added.

The release of Scotland Yard's crime statistics come at a time when police resources have been cut by around 600.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE Ex-Police Chief on Why Cuts Mean Theresa May Has 'Blood on Her Hands'