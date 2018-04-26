Register
26 April 2018
    Blades to Blame for More Murders in London, Met Police Crime Stats Reveals

    Europe
    The latest crime statistics for London reveal the number of people murdered in Britain's capital has risen by 44 percent while knife crime increased by 21 percent.

    The number of offences involving knives increased from 14,680 from 12,115 between April 2017 to March 2018, while the terror attacks in Westminster, London Bridge and Finsbury Park are responsible for eight out of a total of 157 deaths in the last year, according to the Metropolitan Police Service's end of year crime statistics. 

    "Any murder is one murder too many and detectives are working 24/7 to catch those responsible," Scotland Yard said in a statement.

    Exasperated with the increase in youth violence and apathy from the British government, Junior Smart, an academic and youth leader in London has launched a passionate petition calling for Prime Minister Theresa May to address the murder rate among young people.

    "This Simply Cannot Continue"

    Appearing in the YouTube video to promote the petition, Smart says: "I want to lobby the government to enter communities, not one of them has spoken to a family involved; this simply cannot continue." Junior Smart says

    "Young people are dying, many of them below the age of 25 and there has been a constant stream of deaths where lives have been taken at the end of the blade," the petition states. 

    Sexual offences, burglaries and robberies are also up, the increase in theft has been blamed on the advent of scooter-related crime. The number of crimes committed using scooter, moped or motorcycles peaked 2,592 — but reduced by 52 percent by March this year after the Met Police deployed DNA spray and remote control tyre deflation devices.

    "The Met continues to experience a very busy and challenging time against the backdrop of significant reductions in resources. I am very concerned about the rise in crime in the capital, particularly murder, violent crime and knife crime," Assistant Commissioner Martin Hewitt, responsible for territorial policing for the Met said in a statement.

    "My thoughts are with the victims' families of these tragic and horrific crimes which have brought untold misery to countless people," Hewitt added.

    The release of Scotland Yard's crime statistics come at a time when police resources have been cut by around 600.

