Armenia's Opposition Leader, Acting Prime Minister Talks Canceled - Party

YEREVAN (Sputnik) - Talks between opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan and acting prime minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan have been canceled, press secretary of the opposition Civil Contract party Tigran Avinyan told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Negotiations between Nikol Pashinyan and acting prime minister Karen Karapetyan have been canceled," Avinyan said, adding that it was unclear when they could take place.

Avinyan earlier said that the opposition insisted that the talks could only be held on those points that had been announced in advance, namely, the peaceful transfer of power and early parliamentary elections, and that the ruling Republican Party cannot play the key role in the interim government.

"The Republicans reject this approach," Avinyan stressed.