Register
22:59 GMT +323 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Macedonian Army honor guard officers change the national flags during a special ceremony in front of the government building in Macedonia's capital Skopje, Friday, Aug. 9, 2013

    UN Sponsors Greece-Macedonia Meeting in Push to Resolve Name Dispute - Spokesman

    © AP Photo / Boris Grdanoski
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The foreign ministers of Greece and Macedonia are slated to meet later this week under the auspices of the United Nations in a fresh attempt to resolve the so-called name dispute, which has been an obstacle to Macedonia’s efforts to join NATO and the European Union, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Monday.

    "I want to flag to you a meeting that will take place in Vienna this Wednesday. Matthew Nimetz, the personal envoy of the secretary-general, will meet jointly with Nikos Kotzias, the minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece and Nikola Dimitrov, the minister of foreign affairs of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia and that will be at the UN office in Vienna."

    The push to speed up Macedonia’s potential entry in NATO by the time of the alliance’s summit scheduled for July 11-12 in Brussels has gained momentum after the US-sponsored campaign of regime change that effectively toppled the government of the ruling VMRO-DPMNE party and forced a coalition of the Socialdemocratic Union (SDSM) of Prime Minister Zoran Zaev with Albanian political parties in 2017.

    'Macedonia is Greece' rally in Athens
    © Sputnik / Dmitriy Vinogradov
    Expert Explains Possible Scenarios for Macedonia Name Raw Settlement
    Dujarric said the UN-sponsored meeting in Vienna on Wednesday is part of the United Nations’ ongoing efforts to assist Macedonia and Greece find a mutually acceptable solution to the name dispute.

    Since the early 1990s, Athens has objected to Macedonia using that name because a part of the historic region of Macedonia is in northern Greece. Athens considers that land to be the original Macedonia, whose historical and historical heritage it considers Greek.

    Macedonia has said the right to self-identification is a fundamental pillar of the international order and the demands made on Skopje are well outside the scope of the UN Charter. Moreover, Skopje has said Macedonian identity is unique, both culturally and historically, and the historical heritage from ancient Macedonia should not be monopolized by any one nation as it belongs to humanity.

    In September 1995, Athens and Skopje reached an Interim Accord that stipulates Greece will not veto Macedonia’s entry in international organizations, including in NATO, if membership is conducted not under its name, but under the temporary reference "former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia."

    Yet, Macedonia was not allowed to become a NATO member during the alliance’s summit in Bucharest in April 2008 under pressure by Athens.

    In December 2011, the International Court of Justice in The Hague ruled that Greece had violated the Interim Accord. However, NATO said it was not bound by the UN court’s decision.

    In virtually all pols, Macedonians have overwhelmingly rejected membership in NATO and the European Union, and especially if membership is forced at the cost of erasing their ethnic and national identity.

    Related:

    Greek Cops Dispel Protesters at Huge Rally for Macedonia in Athens (VIDEO)
    Protesters Clash With Police in Athens Over Macedonia Name Row (VIDEO, PHOTO)
    'Macedonia is Greece': Thousands to Attend Rally Over Macedonia's Name Dispute
    Athens: Settlement of Macedonia Naming Dispute Possible Within 2 Months - Source
    Map of Divided Macedonia 'Expresses Aspirations That Existed for Years' - Expert
    Tags:
    name dispute, United Nations, Stephane Dujarric, Greece, Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ready to Roll
    Vintage Car Rally in Moscow
    Your Mess
    Your Mess
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse