Mont-Saint-Michel Evacuated in France as Unidentified Man Threatens to Kill Cops

Dozens of police officers were deployed to Mont-Saint-Michel, one of the most popular destinations among tourists in France, after a man threatened to 'kill cops,' local media reports. Due to the incident, everyone on the island was instructed to evacuate.
MENACE: Le mont Saint-Michel est en cours d’évacuation. Un individu voulant "tuer du flics" est activement recherché, des dizaines de gendarmes déployés, un hélicoptère survol les lieux (maire / France 3). pic.twitter.com/RcsnefkJjO— Infos Françaises (@InfosFrancaises) April 22, 2018
According to eyewitnesses, a helicopter flew over the scene.
BREAK. Le Mont Saint Michel, France: major security operation. Police are blocking access to the island. Believed to have been triggered by an incident targeting Gendarmes pic.twitter.com/OQ7TPukGF7— Toby Lerone (@Tob1Leron) April 22, 2018
The mayor of the Mont-Saint-Michele Yann Galton confirmed to France 3 Normandie that gendarmes are currently seeking for a suspect man who shouted 'I will kill the cops.'
"We were at the hotel and were asked to evacuate Mont-Saint-Michel," one of the tourists told France Info. "I could see that the shops were closed and everyone was evacuated."
Le Mont Saint Michel evacuation. Unidentified individual threatened to attack Gendarmes. Security forces have blocked access to the island, closed venues and searching all buildings. It is unclear if the suspect is armed.— Toby Lerone (@Tob1Leron) April 22, 2018
