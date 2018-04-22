Mont-Saint-Michel Evacuated in France as Unidentified Man Threatens to Kill Cops

An evacuation is underway in Mont-Saint-Michele, an island commune in Normandy, France, after an unidentified man threatened to attack policemen.

Dozens of police officers were deployed to Mont-Saint-Michel, one of the most popular destinations among tourists in France, after a man threatened to 'kill cops,' local media reports. Due to the incident, everyone on the island was instructed to evacuate.

MENACE: Le mont Saint-Michel est en cours d’évacuation. Un individu voulant "tuer du flics" est activement recherché, des dizaines de gendarmes déployés, un hélicoptère survol les lieux (maire / France 3). pic.twitter.com/RcsnefkJjO — Infos Françaises (@InfosFrancaises) April 22, 2018

​According to eyewitnesses, a helicopter flew over the scene.

BREAK. Le Mont Saint Michel, France: major security operation. Police are blocking access to the island. Believed to have been triggered by an incident targeting Gendarmes pic.twitter.com/OQ7TPukGF7 — Toby Lerone (@Tob1Leron) April 22, 2018

The mayor of the Mont-Saint-Michele Yann Galton confirmed to France 3 Normandie that gendarmes are currently seeking for a suspect man who shouted 'I will kill the cops.'

"We were at the hotel and were asked to evacuate Mont-Saint-Michel," one of the tourists told France Info. "I could see that the shops were closed and everyone was evacuated."