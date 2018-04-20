'They Do Not Care About Their Citizens': UK Tories Crisis Explained

Sputnik: First Windrush and now Brexit… It seems like Theresa May is in a bit of crisis after a series of failings have caught up with her and the current conservative government. How significant are the revelation of these latest events?

Rob Abdul: I believe with Windrush and the situation with Brexit is a systemic flaw in Theresa May’s government. With the Windrush scandal, the first part of that started when Theresa May was home secretary and has been continued on. I believe from 2014 the crackdown started to try and deport these people after they had arrived in this country legally.

What this shows about the current conservative government is that they do not care about their citizens. I think it’s inhumane and cruel to keep people waiting and as a result of this policy that Theresa May and subsequently Amber Rudd has enforced, people have lost their jobs and have been denied access from the NHS. It should signal to everyone that this government is not legitimate. Theresa May is a weak prime minister and I believe this latest Windrush scandal is inhumane and despicable.

© AP Photo / Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo Windrush Scandal: 'Captain May' is Weak and Seems Intent on Going Down

Rob Abdul: The Conservative party is pretty united. They stick together behind their leader and I doubt that the party will not want to show to the general public that she made a mistake by doing this general election and losing power; so she is in a weak spot. Amber Rudd is on borrowed time, Theresa May is on borrowed time and what the government is currently doing is on borrowed time.

I believe that, and I think the people believe that she should step down under this recent Windrush scandal. When she was asked in parliament how many people have been deported she couldn’t answer the question, now it’s her department so she should know the numbers.

Sputnik: It's also worth mentioning that the current Labour party have been under attack from MSM about allegations of anti-Semitism in the party but it’s also worth mentioning that Labour still have large support base of voters and neck and neck with the conservatives. With Theresa May being so in a weakened state from these recent failings, how will Labour likely seize this opportunity moving forward?