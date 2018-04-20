Register
20 April 2018
    Britain's Prime Minister and Conservative party leader Theresa May gestures as she delivers a speech at Ultima Furniture, while on the General Election campaign trail, in Pontefract, West Yorkshire, England, Thursday June 1, 2017.

    'They Do Not Care About Their Citizens': UK Tories Crisis Explained

    © AP Photo / Steve Parsons
    Europe
    Sputnik spoke to Rob Abdul, Author and Digital Expert, to find out more about the crisis surrounding UK Prime Minister Theresa May and the Conservatives.

    Sputnik: First Windrush and now Brexit… It seems like Theresa May is in a bit of crisis after a series of failings have caught up with her and the current conservative government. How significant are the revelation of these latest events?

    Rob Abdul: I believe with Windrush and the situation with Brexit is a systemic flaw in Theresa May’s government. With the Windrush scandal, the first part of that started when Theresa May was home secretary and has been continued on. I believe from 2014 the crackdown started to try and deport these people after they had arrived in this country legally.

    What this shows about the current conservative government is that they do not care about their citizens. I think it’s inhumane and cruel to keep people waiting and as a result of this policy that Theresa May and subsequently Amber Rudd has enforced, people have lost their jobs and have been denied access from the NHS. It should signal to everyone that this government is not legitimate. Theresa May is a weak prime minister and I believe this latest Windrush scandal is inhumane and despicable.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May, center, attends a breakfast meeting at an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, March 23, 2018
    © AP Photo / Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo
    Windrush Scandal: 'Captain May' is Weak and Seems Intent on Going Down
    Sputnik: There are calls that Amber Rudd is the next Tory minister in line for the chop… taking into account her close allegiance with May and the resignation of allies such as Fallon and Green from the cabinet how prone is Theresa May? Is she running on buried time?

    Rob Abdul: The Conservative party is pretty united. They stick together behind their leader and I doubt that the party will not want to show to the general public that she made a mistake by doing this general election and losing power; so she is in a weak spot. Amber Rudd is on borrowed time, Theresa May is on borrowed time and what the government is currently doing is on borrowed time.

    I believe that, and I think the people believe that she should step down under this recent Windrush scandal. When she was asked in parliament how many people have been deported she couldn’t answer the question, now it’s her department so she should know the numbers.

    Sputnik: It's also worth mentioning that the current Labour party have been under attack from MSM about allegations of anti-Semitism in the party but it’s also worth mentioning that Labour still have large support base of voters and neck and neck with the conservatives. With Theresa May being so in a weakened state from these recent failings, how will Labour likely seize this opportunity moving forward?

    British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a media conference with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at EU headquarters in Brussels on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
    UK PM May Loses Brexit Legislation Vote on EU Customs Union in Upper House
    Rob Abdul: People genuinely respect Jeremy Corbyn, as I do. His history can be seen that in the last however many decades he’s been a member of parliament, he’s always made the right decision. I don’t believe Labour will take advantage of this situation, I think all that Labour needs to do is represent a new kind of politics; a new kind of politics where you can trust the person. Going forward, it’s about having honest grassroots and not a tit for tat as it were. 
    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Conservative Party, Tory, Theresa May, United Kingdom
