WATCH Polish Nationalists Hold Torch-Lit 'Pilgrimage' Rally

Nationalists belonging to the All-Polish Youth embarked on a torch-lit 'pilgrimage' at Jasna Gora Monastery, in Czestochowa.

The All-Polish Youth is a Polish youth organization based on nationalistic doctrines, formerly affiliated with the League of Polish Families, with a Catholic-nationalist philosophy.

READ MORE: 'Poland Wants to Be a Close Ally to US': Scholar on Patriots' Supply Contract

Its agenda proclaims that its aim is to raise Polish youth in a Catholic and patriotic spirit. Currently it plays main role as part of the National Movement party.

The organization was founded in 1989 and operates through all Poland, working with school and university students.