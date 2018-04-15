WATCH Polish Nationalists Hold Torch-Lit 'Pilgrimage' Rally

The All-Polish Youth is a Polish youth organization based on nationalistic doctrines, formerly affiliated with the League of Polish Families, with a Catholic-nationalist philosophy.
Its agenda proclaims that its aim is to raise Polish youth in a Catholic and patriotic spirit. Currently it plays main role as part of the National Movement party.
The organization was founded in 1989 and operates through all Poland, working with school and university students.
