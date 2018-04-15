Register
03:08 GMT +315 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine can only submit an application for joining NATO after it conducts all the necessary reforms.

    All NATO Members Expressed Support for US-Led Airstrikes Against Syria

    © REUTERS / Arnd Wiegmann
    Europe
    Get short URL
    218

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - All NATO member states expressed their support for the strikes of France, the United Kingdom, and the United States against Syria, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Saturday.

    On Friday night, the three western allies fired over 100 missiles on the facilities which they claim are related to the Syrian authorities' chemical weapons program. The Syrian General Staff said three people were injured in the strikes.

    "Allies expressed their full support for this action intended to degrade the Syrian regime’s chemical weapons capability and deter further chemical weapon attacks against the people of Syria," Stoltenberg said.

    President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wave to members of the media after feeding fish at a koi pond at the Akasaka Palace, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Tokyo.
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Japanese Prime Minister, US President to Discuss Syria Next Week - Reports
    The western states' attack on Syria followed the reported chemical weapons attack on civilians in the city of Duma. The allies put the blame of the attack on Damascus, while the Syrian leadership denied any involvement in the use of chemical weapons.

    NATO believes that the US-led military action in Syria will not threaten the political settlement in the Middle Eastern country, Stoltenberg said.

    "No. Actually on the contrary, I think if we have just been silent, and accepted the use of chemical weapons, it would have undermined the efforts to find a political solution. So we strongly express support for the UN-led political process, there is no military solution to the conflict in Syria. But at the same time, I think it really will be dangerous if the international community accepts use of chemical weapons and therefore we support the actions taken last night," Stoltenberg told reporters, when asked if the military operation in Syria might threaten the UN-led search of the political solution of the conflict in the Middle Eastern country.

    Stoltenberg noted that the allied strikes on Syria were very targeted, measured, proportionate, and aimed at the chemical weapons facilities only.

    Related:

    Russian Embassy in UK Challenges Claims About Success of US-Led Strikes on Syria
    UN Chief Warns of ‘Full-Blown Military Escalation' Over Syria Attacks
    Trump, Macron Agree to Continue Joint Anti-Daesh Fight After Strikes on Syria
    Germany to Use All Means to Resolve Issue of Syria's Chemical Weapons
    Tags:
    NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, Syria, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    US-Led Overnight Missile Strikes Against Syria
    US-Led Overnight Missile Attack on Syria in Pictures
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse