Several Thousand People Rally in Marseilles Against Macron Policy (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Thousands of local residents have taken to the streets of France's Marseilles to take part in a rally against the policies of President Emmanuel Macron.
Most of the protest's participants are representatives of trade unions and leftist movements. People have voiced dissapointment over the current state of affairs in the country and, above all, with regard to the social policy. The action has already received the name "Stop, Macron!".
Fin de Marche #StopMacron JLM pour la bande son! pic.twitter.com/h6rUSUCNdY— perrine baglan (@perrinebaglan) 14 апреля 2018 г.
Retweeted Jean-Luc Mélenchon (@JLMelenchon):— Ledoré Etienne (@eledoster) 14 апреля 2018 г.
À #Marseille, la Canebière est noire de monde pour la marche #StopMacron. Aperçu en accéléré. pic.twitter.com/2CdbEHZQsw https://t.co/DOy75CKoif
58 000 personnes dont un énorme cortège de la @FranceInsoumise ont défilé du vieux port à place de la Castellane pour dire #StopMacron #Marseille était belle et rebelle. #onlacherien rendez-vous le 19 avril et le #5mai pour une convergence des luttes. pic.twitter.com/Rg4IpJDWSo— Emilie Marche (@emiliemPG) 14 апреля 2018 г.
🚶🏻 58.000 marcheurs… contre Macron!#StopMacron 🇫🇷👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Bg6p2p6Zu5— Les Jeunes Insoumis·es #5mai (@InsoumisJeunes) 14 апреля 2018 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)