Several Thousand People Rally in Marseilles Against Macron Policy (PHOTO, VIDEO)

According to one of the organizers of the march, about 58 thousand people are partaking in the demonstration across the country.

Thousands of local residents have taken to the streets of France's Marseilles to take part in a rally against the policies of President Emmanuel Macron.

Most of the protest's participants are representatives of trade unions and leftist movements. People have voiced dissapointment over the current state of affairs in the country and, above all, with regard to the social policy. The action has already received the name "Stop, Macron!".