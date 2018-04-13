Over 60% of UK Citizens Think Parliament Must Vote on Military Action in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over 60 percent of UK nationals believe that a parliamentary vote on whether London should join the United States in its possible military action against Syria should be held, a survey by YouGov pollster showed on Thursday.

"Six in ten Brits (61%) say that it should be necessary for Parliament to vote first on whether the UK takes part in military action in Syria – 18% say it should not be necessary for Parliament to vote on the matter," the pollster wrote on Twitter on the results of its survey.

Twenty-one percent of the respondents said they did not know if it was necessary to hold a parliamentary vote on whether London should engage in the military actions against Syria.

The survey was conducted among 3,230 UK adults.

The possibility of a military strike on Syria was discussed by the United States and its partners, particularly France and the United Kingdom, in the wake of reports on an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Syrian city of Duma. The United States, and the European Union put the blame for the incident on Damascus, which refuted the accusations.

The UK Cabinet agreed at a meeting on Thursday that Syrian President Bashar Assad's government was highly likely responsible for the alleged chemical attack and that Prime Minister Theresa May should coordinate the response to the incident with the United States and France.