OPCW Completes Skripal Case Probe - Reports

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has finished probing Skripal case and sent the results to the British government, local media reported.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons is also going to send the results of the Skripal poisoning case probe to all of the organization's member states, according to the Daily Mail outlet, citing the Foreign Office.

The organization also reportedly will publish a short version of the probe results at 11 AM (GMT).

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on March 4 at a shopping center in Salisbury, England. The UK authorities were quick to accuse Russia of orchestrating an attack on the Skripals with a Soviet-era A234 nerve agent.

Russia has refuted having any role in the Skripal case, pointing at the complete lack of evidence and requested a joint investigation, but was rejected.

Previous week, Director-General of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons Ahmet Uzumcu said that the results of the sample analyses of the substance used in poisoning would be delivered the week after.