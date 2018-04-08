'A Lot to Lose': Tony Blair Wants Germany’s Merkel to Block Brexit

Britain’s former Prime Minister Tony Blair is a staunch supporter of the UK remaining in the European Union.

Blair has urged German Chancellor Angela Merkel to do “everything possible” to keep Britain in the EU and has warned that it would be a “mistake of historic proportions if the United Kingdom leaves the European Union.”

In an interview with Business Insider Tony Blair said that "even Europe – especially Germany – has a lot to lose” from Britain’s exit.

“It is in all our interests to maintain barrier-free trade across the continent and to hold liberal democracies together in times when authoritarian structures are resurgent,” Blair said.

He added that Berlin “can also help to promote a British return to the EU by showing that the EU can change itself.”

© AP Photo/ Bruce Kluckhohn

Blair’s remarks, which have caused outrage among many Brexiteers, are not the first time the ex-premier has spoken out on the divisive issue.

Last year he suggested that the “will of the people” could be changing as Britons start to feel the pinch of the country’s divorce from the EU amid stuttering Brexit talks with Brussels.

Blair also called for a “proper debate” on the issue, including the possibility of Britain remaining in a reformed European Union.

The UK is due to leave the European Union in March 2019, and negotiations on how close the trade relationship with Europe will be after Brexit are ongoing.

These talks are slated and due to wrap up by the end of March, 2019.

