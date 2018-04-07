Register
00:22 GMT +308 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Police stand outside a house in New Malden, southwest London, Wednesday March 14, 2018, which has been sealed-off after Russian businessman Nikolai Glushkov has been found dead

    Murder of Russian National Glushkov in UK Has Political Dimension for Moscow

    © AP Photo/ Rick Findler/PA
    Europe
    Get short URL
    103

    LONDON (Sputnik) - The murder of former top manager of Aeroflot carrier Nikolai Glushkov has not only a criminal but also a political dimension for Moscow, the Russian Embassy in London said Saturday.

    Glushkov, sentenced in absentia in Russia to eight years in prison for embezzling from Aeroflot, died in London in mid-March. Scotland Yard reported that at that stage that it considered his death to be "mysterious." At the same time, the police said that Glushkov had been choked, and the incident had been qualified as a murder. Russian investigators opened their own probe into Glushkov's murder.

    "According to UK media reports, the death of a Russian citizen occurred in very strange and mysterious circumstances immediately after the poisoning of the Skripal family. The ambassador plans to use the advice of the UK Foreign Office and request a meeting with the head of the London police in order to invite the British side to inform us in detail about the progress of the investigation. For Russia, this murder has not only criminal, but also a political dimension," the embassy said in a statement.

    Nikolai Glushkov
    © Photo: taken from social networks
    UK Police Open Murder Investigation Over Death of Russian Businessman Glushkov
    The embassy said that it had just received a note from UK Foreign Office regarding Glushkov's death, but that note was actually meaningless.

    "The embassy is grateful for the answer, but the note does not contain any information, except for sending us to London police in case we have questions. The embassy only asked UK authorities one favor — to inform us in detail about the investigation of the death of the Russian citizen. The question has been answered neither by the police nor by the Foreign Office, which can not but cause regrets," the embassy said.

    Almost a month has passed since Glushkov's death and, like with the poisoning of the Skripals, the UK side does not provide any information, the embassy noted.

    "After our repeated appeals, we have nothing left but to assume that it is most likely has been done intentionally," the statement concluded.

    Related:

    Worthless Poison, Dead Pets, Deleted Tweets & Other Nonsense in the Skripal Case
    Ex-Spy Sergei Skripal Regains Consciousness, Ability to Speak - Reports
    Majority of Bulgarians Back Gov't Refusal to Copy West Over Skripal Case – Poll
    Skripal's Niece Alleges UK 'Must Have Something to Hide' After Being Denied Visa
    London's Sincerity in Quest for Truth of Skripal Case in Serious Doubt
    Tags:
    murder, Sergei Skripal, Nikolai Glushkov, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In All Their Glory: Unique Kurdish Festival Rocks Iraq
    In All Their Glory: Unique Kurdish Festival Rocks Iraq
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse