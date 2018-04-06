UK Justification for Refusal to Grant Skripal's Niece Visa "Doesn't Hold Water"

LONDON (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy in UK criticized on Friday the statement by the UK Foreign Office about the violation of immigration rules by Viktoria Skripal who applied for a UK visa, saying that it "does not hold water" and suggested that the UK Embassy should have assisted Skripal in correcting her application.

Earlier on Friday, media reported that the UK Embassy in Russia denied a visa to Viktoria Skripal, a relative of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal, who planned to visit her cousin Yulia in the United Kingdom.

"This decision is regrettable and worrying. According to a 'government source' quoted by the BBC, the visa was denied because 'it appears the Russian state is trying to use Viktoria as a pawn.' This clearly means that the decision has been taken out of purely political considerations," the embassy said in a statement.

"The Home Office reference to a violation of immigration rules doesn’t hold water. The normal way to correct any violation would be for the British Embassy to advise Ms Skripal on the necessary formalities so as to help her comply with the rules rather than deny the visa altogether," the statement read further.

Earlier, after being denied visa, Viktoria Skripal alleged in an interview with the Sky News that "the British must have something to hide."

The United Kingdom believes that former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were exposed to the A234 nerve agent in the UK city of Salisbury. The UK government was quick to accuse Russia of involvement in the accident and expel over 25 states expelled Russian diplomats. Russia has refuted all accusations, pointing at the lack of any evidence.