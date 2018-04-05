Captain of Russian Fishing Vessel Released by Ukraine Court

Russian-flagged Crimea-registered fishing vessel Nord with 10-men crew was detained by the Ukrainian Border Guard Service on March 25 in the Sea of Azov. Moscow has demanded the immediate release of the "illegally detained" crew and the return of the vessel to its legitimate owner.
"The court released [Vladimir Gorbenko] until the main hearing. The hearing on the measure of restraint will be held at 13:30 [10:30 GMT]," Shcherbina said.
"The threat of Ukrainian state piracy has already emerged: if the appropriate order is received, the Black Sea Fleet, including its aviation, will begin to ensure the safety of Russian shipping," the source said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)