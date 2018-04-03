Subway Train Collision in Germany, Over 30 Casualties Reported

Dozens of people were injured. The reasons behind the incident remain unclear, local police reported.

On the Duisburg subway line in the district of Meiderich one train has run into another. More than 30 have been injured. The police and the fire department are in action on the scene.

The incident took place at the metro station "Auf dem Damm" on Tuesday afternoon.

"It has all actually gone off quite lightly, the lightly injured persons fell off and have bruises," a spokesman for the fire department said, cited by German media.

According to reports, dozens of people were wounded. The cause of the incident remains unclear. The station has been closed.

Zwei Straßenbahnen sind in #Duisburg —Meiderich unterirdisch zusammen gestoßen. Die #Feuerwehr vor Ort spricht von 35 verletzten Personen. Zwei davon wurden schwer verletzt. Großaufgebot im Einsatz. Ursache noch unklar. pic.twitter.com/mkSHnkN3Tn — nrw-aktuell.tv (@nrwaktuelltv) April 3, 2018

​Two trams collided in #Duisburg — Meiderich subway. The #fire service on the spot speaks of 35 injured persons. Two of them seriously injured. Large group has been deployed use. The cause remains unclear.

Earlier, in March, two trams collided in the western German city of Cologne, leaving 43 people injured.

The Cologne Transport Company (KVB) said, citing police, that one of the tram drivers was suspected of being drunk and vowed to carry out an internal investigation if the information is confirmed.

A similar incident occurred near the German town of Meerbusch in North Rhine-Westphalia in December last year, with dozens of people injured.

German railway company Deutsche Bahn said that it was a DB Cargo freight train and a National Express passenger train that crashed into each other.