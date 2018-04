ATHENS (Sputnik) - Greek police said on Monday they had arrested an Iranian national after an attempted assault on two Iranian embassy employees in Athens.

On Wednesday, a knife-wielding Iranian assailant attacked two embassy staff members and injured them, the police added. In the course of their investigation, the police have identified the attacker and arrested him on Sunday.

The Iranian citizen plead guilty to having carried out the attack, as well as putting the embassy building entrance on fire twice in the past, the police pointed out.

On Thursday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that it had summoned the Greek charge d'affaires in the country after an unidentified person had inflicted injuries to a staff member of the Iranian embassy in Athens.