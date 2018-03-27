Register
17:55 GMT +327 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Sex trafficking shelter

    Surge in Child Exploitation in UK Sees Record Number of Slavery Victims

    © AP Photo/
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 41

    The number of trafficked or vulnerable children exploited as slaves or forced into a life of drug crime in Britain has led to a dramatic rise in reports of suspected slavery victims in the UK.

    Child exploitation cases shot up by 66 percent in 2017 following an increase in the use of so-called county lines by organized criminal gangs; these children are often threatened with guns and violence and forced to run drugs and money between big cities and small rural towns along county lines, according to new data published by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

    The NCA recently published an update on the drug dealing model known as county lines, revealing, "dealers will usually use a single phone line to facilitate the supply of class A drugs — primarily heroin and crack cocaine — to customers. The county line becomes a recognized and valuable brand and is therefore protected with violence and intimidation.

    READ MORE: Kids With 'Clean Skin's: How UK Rural Areas Get Exploited by Drug Lords

    The rise in reports of children linked to cases of modern slavery in Britain — from 1278 in 2016 to 2118 in 2017 — is also due to an increase in the number of unaccompanied asylum seeking children being referred to the National Referral Mechanism (NRM). The NRM was introduced in 2009 as a framework to identify and collect data about potential victims of human trafficking or modern slavery in Britain. 

    READ MORE: Child Drug Runners Exploited by London Gangs to Deal in Rural Areas

    "Evolving Threat"

    There were 5145 potential victims of modern slavery in Britain in 2017, the total number of cases rising by 35 percent, the majority of victims of human trafficking are from Albania, Vietnam and the UK itself; the majority of men, women and children are exploited for their labor and forced into a life of crime, according to the NRM's recent report. 

    "What this report reinforces is that we are now dealing with an evolving threat," NCA director Will Kerr said in a statement. "Particularly concerning to us in the rise in young people being exploited for sexual purposes or drug trafficking," Kerr says. 

    The report is a summary of potential victims of modern slavery and human trafficking in the UK — and stipulates it "does not provide any analysis of the picture of modern slavery in the UK," which suggests the number of victims is higher — but remains a hidden issue. 

    "Ruthless Predators"

    The Minister for Crime, Safeguarding and Vulnerability, Victoria Atkins said in a statement: "Modern slavery and trafficking are despicable crimes which see some of the most vulnerable people in society targeted by ruthless predators. These figures show that more potential victims are being identified and protected thanks to a greater awareness and improved understanding of modern slavery," Atkins says. 

    Changes to the NRM mean that victims of human trafficking will receive support for 90 days, extending the 'move-on' support from 14 days to 45 days, plus the additional minimum 45 days of support victims already receive.

    READ MORE: Pregnant Victims of Modern Slavery Left 'Isolated' in London — Charity

    The only type of exploitation that hasn't increased in organ harvesting, where there were three cases in 2017; labor exploitation, sexual exploitation and child labour exploitation remain the top three biggest drivers of modern slavery in Britain.

    Related:

    Kids With 'Clean Skins': How UK Rural Areas Get Exploited by Drug Lords
    Pregnant Victims of Modern Slavery left 'Isolated' in London - Charity
    Big Brands, Big Meetings, Big Summits, but Modern Slavery Still Problem for UK
    'Dire' Specialist Support for UK Child Victims of Slavery, Charity Tells Sputnik
    Tags:
    Child Exploitation, exploitation, children, human trafficking, slavery, Great Britain, Vietnam, United Kingdom, Albania
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Deadly Fire in Russian Shopping Center
    Deadly Fire in Russian Shopping Center
    Petulant POTUS
    Petulant POTUS
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse