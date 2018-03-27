Iceland Suspends High-Level Dialogue with Russia Over Skripal Poisoning

"The government of Iceland has decided to stand in solidarity with the United Kingdom and other western states and join in their coordinated response to the chemical attack in Salisbury in England earlier this month," he government said in statement posted on its website.
"Among the measures taken by Iceland is the temporary postponement of all high-level bilateral dialogue with Russian authorities. Consequently, Icelandic leaders will not attend the FIFA World Cup in Russia this summer," the statement said.
Russia, for its part, has strongly rejected the accusations and offered to help in the investigation. However, Moscow's request for samples of the chemical substance used to poison Skripal was rejected.
