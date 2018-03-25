Register
25 March 2018
    Greek Presidential Guards march during a military parade marking Greece's Independence Day in front of the parliament building in Athens, Greece, March 25, 2018

    Athens Vows 'to Crush' Any Ottoman Era-Like Threats

    © REUTERS/ Alkis Konstantinidis
    Europe
    270

    The Prime Minister of Greece Alexis Tsipras on March 25, the anniversary of Greek independence from Ottoman rule, has demanded Turkey cease its illegal activities in the Aegean Sea and to respect international law.

    "Greece today is a beacon of values, a guarantor of stability and security in our region. And for this reason, it will not allow anyone to play games that threaten the stability and a normal situation. And I want to repeat what the whole of Europe has declared officially and unanimously here, in the historic corner of our homeland, Turkey must stop illegal activities in the Aegean, it must respect the sovereign rights of Greece and Cyprus, observe the rules resulting from international law," Prime Minister of Greece Alexis Tsipras said as the country celebrates its Independence Day.

    Tsipras emphasized that the revolution of March 25, 1821, had signaled a victory in the struggle for freedom and independence of the homeland, the struggle for liberation from the jackboot of the conqueror. According to him, a strong defense is required to ensure the absolute respect of sovereign rights and territorial integrity.

    "Greece is a country that has powerful deterrent forces not to threaten, but to ensure peace and stability in the region in order to serve the principle of mutual neighbourly co-operation," he said.

    Speaking on the issue of the two Greek soldiers detained in Turkey after accidentally crossing the border earlier this month, the prime minister of Greece said the government was doing its utmost to make sure they return home within the shortest possible time.

    Greek Minister of National Defense Panos Kammenos promised to "crush" those who will challenge the sovereignty of Greece and bear the plans of the "Great Ottoman Empire", citing the victorious 1821-1832 Greek uprising against Turks, which re-established Greece as a sovereign country.

    Overview at the start of the peace talks on divided Cyprus, under the supervision of the United Nations in the alpine resort of Crans-Montana, Switzerland June 28, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Denis Balibouse
    Greece Blames Turkey for Failure of Cyprus Reunification Talks
    Of late relations between Greece and Turkey sharply deteriorated after a Turkish patrol ship rammed the ship of the Greek coast guard.

    The dispute dates from 1996, when the countries argued over the territorial affiliation of the two rocky islets of Imia of the Dodecanese archipelago in the Aegean Sea which led to a crisis in relations between Greece and Turkey. The conflict was terminated after the intervention of the international community, NATO and the United States.

    Tags:
    bilateral relations, statement, Panos Kammenos, Alexis Tsipras, Turkey, Greece
