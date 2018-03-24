Register
16:53 GMT +324 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    French labour union workers and students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Marseille, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016

    WATCH France in Riots: From Jerusalem Recognition to Macron's Economic Measures

    © REUTERS/ Jean-Paul Pelissier
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Manifestations and riots have become commonplace in France; here’s a selection of the most resonant demonstrations in the country: from protests against labor reforms in 2016 to recent march against President Macron’s economic policy.

    March 2018

    Some 200,000 protesters marched nationwide against President Emmanuel Macron’s economic measures, including 49,000 in Paris alone. Riot police clashed with masked and hooded youths; the police had to use water cannons to quell the resistance. As a result of the strike, public services were disrupted, flights and trains canceled, schools closed.

    December 2017

    Hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators took to the streets of Paris to protest US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and begin preparations to relocate the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to the city a day ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the capital.

    July 2017

    Paris was hit by protests on July 14, Bastille Day, at the end of Donald Trump’s visit to the capital, as his opponents gathered in the streets. Minor clashes between the mask-wearing demonstrators and law enforcement officers occurred during the manifestation, with the latter letting the march continue despite protesters throwing glass bottles at police. Many were holding banners and placards with messages such as “Save the planet, resist Trump,” “Make the Planet Great Again.”

    May 2017

    Large protests against Marine Le Pen of the right-wing National Front erupted in the City of Lights on May 1, resulting in fierce clashes between the police and demonstrators. Security forces deployed a water cannon and used tear gas in a bid to quell the crowds as masked young people threw Molotov cocktails at law enforcement officers.

    June 2016

    Tens of thousands of French people took part in a protest against labor reforms; around 2,000 riot police were deployed to deter the crowds and prevent violent clashes. The demonstrators were marching against government reforms that facilitated the process of hiring and firing workers and could increase working hours.

    Related:

    Mass Protests Planned in Paris on Thursday as Trump Arrives in France
    The Fire Rises: Can France’s Hollande Ban Protests That Involve Millions?
    France Resorts to Strategic Reserves Amid Protests Causing Fuel Shortages
    Tags:
    riot, labor reform, protests, Marine Le Pen, Emmanuel Macron, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 17-23
    This Week in Pictures: March 17-23
    Petulant POTUS
    Petulant POTUS
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse