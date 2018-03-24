Russian Ambassador Wishes Salisbury Policeman Full Recovery

In a letter circulated by the Russian Embassy, the diplomat told Nick Bailey he was relieved to hear that the officer had been discharged from hospital on Friday and wished him full recovery.
"Please be assured that Russia has nothing to do with this reckless incident and is ready to cooperate with the British authorities with regard to the investigation both bilaterally and through international organizations," the letter read.
Yakovenko expressed his "sincere gratitude… for your bravery when reacting to the assault on two Russian nationals, Sergey and Yulia Skripal on March 4 in Salisbury."
Glad to know that detective sergeant Nick Bailey has been discharged from hospital. Hoping for recovery of Sergei and Yulia Skripal, too. pic.twitter.com/6ansJHgMHt— Alexander Yakovenko (@Amb_Yakovenko) March 23, 2018
Earlier, Yakovenko said in a Twitter post he was glad to know that police officer Nick Bailey, who had been injured in the Salisbury incident, was discharged from hospital.
Russia has rejected the accusations and offered to assist in the investigation. However, Moscow's request for samples of the chemical substance used to poison Skripal was denied.
All comments
Show new comments (0)