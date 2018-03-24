Register
    Members of the emergency services in protective suits work at the site of the grave of Luidmila Skripal, wife of former Russian inteligence officer Sergei Skripal, at London Road Cemetery in Salisbury, Britain, March 10, 2018

    Russian Ambassador Wishes Salisbury Policeman Full Recovery

    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    Europe
    LONDON (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador in London Alexander Yakovenko assured a policeman, who fell ill after responding to a nerve agent attack on two Russians in Salisbury, that Moscow played no role in it.

    In a letter circulated by the Russian Embassy, the diplomat told Nick Bailey he was relieved to hear that the officer had been discharged from hospital on Friday and wished him full recovery.

    "Please be assured that Russia has nothing to do with this reckless incident and is ready to cooperate with the British authorities with regard to the investigation both bilaterally and through international organizations," the letter read.

    Yakovenko expressed his "sincere gratitude… for your bravery when reacting to the assault on two Russian nationals, Sergey and Yulia Skripal on March 4 in Salisbury."

    ​Earlier, Yakovenko said in a Twitter  post he was glad to know that police officer Nick Bailey, who had been injured in the Salisbury incident, was discharged from hospital.

    US President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One upon return to Andrews Air Force in Maryland on January 18, 2018
    © AFP 2018/ MANDEL NGAN
    Trump Security Team May Propose Expelling Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case
    Skripal and his daughter were found unconscious on a bench at a shopping center in Salisbury and are currently at a hospital being treated for exposure to a nerve agent. The UK Prime Minister has immediately accused Russia of orchestrating the poisoning attack and expelled 23 Russian diplomats as a punitive measure. The British side didn't provide any evidence to support the accusation, however.

    Russia has rejected the accusations and offered to assist in the investigation. However, Moscow's request for samples of the chemical substance used to poison Skripal was denied.

