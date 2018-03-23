Register
    European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrive at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2018.

    WATCH: EU Commission Chief Rudely Breaks Theresa May's Interview

    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    Europe
    UK Prime Minister Theresa May's TV interview at the EU summit in Brussels has been interrupted by President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, who decided to tap British leader on the shoulder to say hello.

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May was speaking to TV journalists at the EU summit in Brussels, explaining her stance on Brexit negotiation process as well as the recent scandal involving former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, who have have been in hospital treated for exposure to what the UK experts believe to be the A234 nerve agent after being found unconscious on the streets of Salisbury.

    The European Commission Head Jean-Claude Juncker, however, didn't seem to understand the significance of the moment the UK leader was enjoying, and simply walked towards May to tap her on the shoulder to wave.

    • European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker greets Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2018.
    • European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrive at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2018.
    • European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrive at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2018.
    • European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrive at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2018.
    Despite being rude and not gentleman-like, that move by the European Commission head didn't seem to prevent skilled politician May from continuing pushing her agenda.

    The leaders of EU countries met at a summit in the Belgian capital on Thursday to discuss trade, Brexit process and Salisbury attack.

