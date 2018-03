In December 2014, US-based Uber was suspended in Spain after numerous protests and complaints from the country's taxi sector and now the company plans to make a comeback to Barcelona, the Catalan capital with a great tourist influx.

Barcelona's taxi drivers took to the streets to protest against plans of Uber, a company which links drivers to people via a smartphone app, to restore its service in the city. Taxi drivers fear that Uber services are threaten their jobs, as such ride-hailing companies create unfair competition in the sector.