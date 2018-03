Blast at Chemical Plant in Czech Republic Kills 6 - Reports

The explosion occurred at Synthos plant that is located in the town of Kralupy nad Vltavou, north of Prague.

At least six people were killed in the blast at the factory, an official said as cited by AP. Vladimira Kerekova, the spokeswoman for the regional firefighters, said that an unspecified number of people had been wounded.

