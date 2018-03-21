Former French President Sarkozy Charged, Placed Under Judicial Supervision

Former French President Sarkozy has been charged and placed under judicial supervision, local media reported.

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been charged in 2007 Presidential campaign funding case and placed under judicial supervision, Le Monde reported.

Sarkozy was indicted on charges of "passive bribery, illegal financing of election campaign and concealment of Libyan public funds" during the course of an investigation regarding Libyan financing of Sarkozy's presidential campaign, according to France 2.

The judges are interested in aides to former Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi who allegedly worked as intermediaries to funnel funds from Libya to Sarkozy, local media reports added.

More details to follow.