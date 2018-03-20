Register
22:20 GMT +320 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Investigators in protective suits work at the scene in the Maltings shopping centre in Salisbury, England, Tuesday, March 13, 2018

    Sweden Summons Russian Envoy to Clarify Nerve Agent Origin Claim

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Matthews
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 02

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador to Sweden Viktor Tatarintsev has been summoned to provide clarifications about Russia's suggestions that the nerve agent used to poison Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal could have come from a number of countries where it is was developed, including Sweden, the Swedish ministry's press service told Sputnik.

    "Russia's ambassador was summoned today to the Swedish Foreign Ministry following Russia’s accusations about the nerve agent," the ministry's press service said.

    No other details of the ambassador's summoning have been provided by the press service.

    READ MORE: Czech Foreign Ministry to Summon Russian Ambassador Over Skripal Poisoning Case

    British Military personnel wearing protective coveralls work to remove a vehicle connected to the March 4 nerve agent attack in Salisbury, from a residential street in Gillingham, southeast England on March 14, 2018
    © AFP 2018/ Adrian DENNIS
    Analysis of Poison in Skripal Case May Take at Least 3 Weeks - OPCW
    The Russian ambassador later said in an interview with Expressen that he had explained Russia’s position on the incident. According to the ambassador, the poisoning case should be addressed via the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), and mentioning of Sweden in relation to the nerve agent, not in an official statement, was probably made in connection with the Umea laboratory in Sweden's north where different chemical agents are stocked.

    Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious earlier in March on a bench at a shopping center in Salisbury. Both of them remain in critical condition and are being treated for exposure to a chemical. The incident has already resulted in a diplomatic crisis in Russian-UK relations.

    The forensic tent, covering the bench where Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found, is repositioned by officials in protective suits in the centre of Salisbury, Britain, March 8, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    Nerve Gas Novichok in Skripal Case 'Could Have Easily Been Done by Brits' - Developer
    Commenting on Skripal poisoning case, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the substance in question could have been made in countries that have been actively developing nerve agents of the so-called Novichok family or similar since the 1990s, including the UK, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Sweden, and, possibly the United States.

    Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom immediately denied the suggestion on Twitter, labeling it as unacceptable and unfounded.

    Related:

    Analysis of Poison in Skripal Case May Take at Least 3 Weeks - OPCW
    United Kingdom Upset With Israel’s Reaction to Skripal Case – Reports
    Czech Foreign Ministry to Summon Russian Ambassador Over Skripal Poisoning Case
    Corbyn Reiterates Calls for UK to Investigate Skripal Poisoning With Russia
    Nerve Gas in Skripal Case 'Could Have Easily Been Done by Brits' - Developer
    Poland May Join UK in Expelling Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case - Reports
    Theresa May: Russia Had Intention and Motive to Poison Skripal
    Tags:
    ambassador, Sergei Skripal, Sweden, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Geometry of Natural Landscapes
    The Stunning Geometry of Natural Landscapes
    Stormy Chasers
    Stormy Chasers
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse