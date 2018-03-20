British Parliament Warns of Legal Pitfalls During Brexit Transition

A House of Commons Parliamentary body has insisted that Britain cannot continue to be bound by EU rules on its domestic legislation after it has left the 28-nation bloc.

The United Kingdom's Parliamentary Select Committee for European Scrutiny has issued a report aiming to highlight the potential issues in resolving legal disputes between Britain and the European Union during and after the transition period in which the UK leaves the EU. The transitional period is slated to begin on March 29 2019. It also set out questions to be answered on what relevance European legal principles will continue to have in Britain even when the country is no longer subject to the European Court of Justice.

Chief among the Committee's concerns are that the UK should no longer be bound by European Union rules that prevent British courts from cancelling legislation enacted during its membership of the EU, stating that for such a rule to apply after the UK's exit would be "inconsistent with the doctrine of Parliamentary sovereignty."

The British Governments Withdrawal Bill on Exiting the European Union has committed Britain to enshrining the current body of EU law into domestic UK law, so as to minimize the levels of immediate disruption to the legal systems of both parties. Prime Minister Theresa May's negotiations with Brussels have also seen her commit to legally enshrining the residency status of EU citizens in Britain.