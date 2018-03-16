Shocking Video Shows Ropeway Going Crazy at Georgian Ski Resort of Gudauri

A ropeway in the Georgian ski resort of Gudauri broke down on Friday, scattering people who were using it at that time.

Sputnik Georgia has reported that the ropeway's malfunction was caused by an engine failure. According to the latest data, dozens of people, including four Russians, have been injured.

A shocking video shows some people, jumping down from the ropeway after they saw the mess downhill. Meanwhile, those, who remained on top of the mountain were rescued by an emergency response group later.

Gudauri is a ski resort located on the south-facing plateau of the Greater Caucasus Mountain Range in Georgia at an elevation of 2,200 meters above sea level with a skiable area enjoying maximum exposure to the sun.