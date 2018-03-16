Register
16:30 GMT +316 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Union Jack (L), the Gibraltarian flag (C) and the European Union flag are seen flying at the border of Gibraltar with Spain, in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain April 3, 2017.

    Gibraltar Could Revoke Rights of EU Nationals if Excluded From Brexit Deal

    © REUTERS/ Jon Nazca
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    A senior official from Gibraltar’s government has warned that they could revoke the rights of EU nationals living and working in its territory if the rock is excluded from an EU-UK Brexit trade deal.

    Spain’s ability to veto Gibraltar’s inclusion in a trade deal stems from EU negotiation guidelines published in 2017, which stipulate that Gibraltar won’t be included in the deal between Britain and the EU unless it reaches an agreement with Spain over its “status.”

    Gibraltar’s deputy chief minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, insisted that this effective veto clause on the rock’s inclusion in any EU-UK trade deal is illegal, and would be challenged in court.  

    Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon gestures as she speaks to members of the media outside 10 Downing Street in central London on October 24, 2016 after holding talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May and the first ministers of Wales and Northern Ireland on the government's Brexit plans. Sturgeon, leader of the secessionist Scottish National Party,
    © AFP 2018/ Daniel Leal-Olivas
    Regional UK Leaders Meet Prime Minister to Discuss Post-Brexit Powers

    “We’ve taken advice from the most senior UK lawyers and our advice is that the clause is illegal and our position is that if Spain exercises a veto under that clause, we will challenge it in court – whatever that may do to the whole of Brexit,” Dr Garcia said.

    Gibraltar – which shares a border with southern Spain – is home to around 2,000 EU nationals, with many others entering the rock daily for work.

    “Our view is that we are then no longer obliged to allow or provide the citizens’ rights that are provided in withdrawal or in transition, because it doesn’t apply to us. In terms of workers, it isn’t something we want to do – let me stress that. But it’s something that is an option,” Dr Garcia warned.

    Spanish nationals would be worst affected by such a move, as there are some 800 of them living in Gibraltar, in addition to around 13,000 who cross the border from Spain on a daily basis.

    The minute they said “we’re going to take people’s right to remain in Gibraltar hostage” was the minute they lost the right to stand up for themselves.

    “We welcome them in Gibraltar, but if transition and withdrawal is not going to apply to us – and it includes chapters specifically on citizens’ rights and workers’ rights and frontier workers and what have you – then we would be free to do whatever we like on those elements as well,” Dr Garcia added, directly threatening to rescind the rights of EU nationals if Gibraltar is excluded from the UK’s post-Brexit agreement with the EU.

    READ More: Brexit – Spain's Chance to Seize the Rock?

    Gibraltar is a British Overseas Territory (BOT) which largely governs its internal affairs without input from the UK government.

    Related:

    Regional UK Leaders Meet Prime Minister to Discuss Post-Brexit Powers
    'There Is a Lot of Frustration': Public Sentiment on Brexit Changed - Analyst
    London Bans Metro Advert Attempting to Lure UK Businesses to France Post-Brexit
    Brexit May Cost UK, EU Firms Over $80Bln Per Year - Report
    Brexit of Secondary Importance to Business Planning - CC Leader
    What is Awaiting Gibraltar Amid Brexit?
    Gibraltar Issue Shows People How Difficult the Brexit Process Will Be – Analyst
    Tags:
    dispute, veto, Brexit, British government, European Union, Joseph John Garcia, Gibraltar, Europe, United Kingdom, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 10-16
    This Week in Pictures: March 10-16
    The Rexit
    The Rexit
    Turkish Operation in Afrin
    Turkish Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin: Facts and Figures
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse