UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said in a recent interview he does not want to see a "big outbreak of Russo-phobia" in the UK in the wake of the Salisbury spy poisoning. He however stressed that the "smug, sarcastic response we've heard from the Russians" indicates "fundamental guilt," despite absence of evidence.

Earlier in his short foreign affairs career, Johnson have called to stage demonstrations outside Russia's Embassy in London over Moscow's campaign in Syria, something his Russian counterparts have called "embarrassing."

Johnson has only been announced as the British Foreign Secretary in July 2016 but has since managed to make a number of gaffes, memorable for all the wrong reasons.