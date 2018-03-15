Register
13:03 GMT +315 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Copenhagen

    Sharia Scare as Quarter of Copenhagen's Immigrant Youths Ready to Override Law

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (98)
    201

    The percentage of non-Western immigrants' descendants who hold democracy in high esteem is falling, whereas more of their peers are prepared to override Danish law for other customs and traditions, a new Integration Barometer in Denmark's capital Copenhagen has shown.

    Among young Copenhageners aged 18-29, a waning belief in democracy is manifest. Furthermore, a quarter non-Western immigrants in the Danish capital believe religious laws should be followed even if they are contrary to Danish law, Danish Radio reported, fueling fears of growing radicalization.

    According to the recent Integration Barometer, 82 percent of young people with non-Western backgrounds perceive what they represent as "democratic," as opposed to 94 percent of their ethnic Danish peers. Both groups, however, saw a decline compared with 2016, when they clocked 86 percent and 96 percent respectively.

    Furthermore, 27 percent of Copenhagen's non-Western population responded that religious laws and traditions must be followed at all costs, even though they may violate Danish law. Again, this was an increase from 2016, when the corresponding figure was 24 percent.

    Perhaps surprisingly, the same trend was manifest among youths of Danish background, as the proportion of Danes holding the same conviction rose from 10 to 15 percent.

    READ MORE: Let My Ghettos Go: Denmark Plans to Get Rid of Parallel Societies

    Jonas Bjørn Jensen, Social Democrats political spokesman at Copenhagen City Hall, found this development worrying.

    "It is a huge problem that young people in Copenhagen have a declining faith in democracy, and we must do something about it," Bjørn Jensen said.

    His colleagues from the anti-immigrant Danish People's Party (DF), on the other hand, were more concerned about the youngsters' readiness to override Danish law in favor of religious law. According to DF political spokesman in Copenhagen Carl Christian Ebbesen, this should be interpreted as a sign of young people embracing radical ideas.

    "We can see that there are more parallel societies where an increasing proportion of people of non-Western backgrounds believe in sharia and not democracy. And it's a dangerous development the way me and my party see it," Ebbesen told Danish Radio.

    READ MORE: 'Hair-Raising': Sharia Law Makes Its Debut in Swedish Court

    Employment and Integration Minister Cecillia Lonning-Skovgaard of the Liberal Party was also worried about the Danish youth's view of Danish legislation.

    "It's one of the things that makes me really worried because it's clear that if more young Copenhageners feel that, for example, sharia law stands above Danish law, we have a huge challenge," Lonning-Skovgaard said.

    According to Jonas Bjørn Jensen measures must be taken as early as in elementary school, in order to change the situation. Jensen said DKK 120 million ($20 million) has been allocated for education in Copenhagen for the next four years, stressing that the goal is to equip young people with democratic tools to make them feel like part of society.

    READ MORE: Feminist Sharia? Poll Reveals Surprising Beliefs of Norwegian Muslims

    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (98)

    Related:

    Let My Ghettos Go: Denmark Plans to Get Rid of Parallel Societies
    'Hair-Raising': Sharia Law Makes Its Debut in Swedish Court
    Feminist Sharia? Poll Reveals Surprising Beliefs of Norwegian Muslims
    Tags:
    Sharia law, radicalization, Scandinavia, Copenhagen, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bali's Waterfalls
    Couple of Adventure Hunters Share Breathtaking Shots of Unique Places
    The Rexit
    The Rexit
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok