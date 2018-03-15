Register
05:34 GMT +315 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Police officers seal off the road on which Russian Sergei Skripal lives in Salisbury, Britain, March 7, 2018

    UN Envoy Claims UK Not Obliged to Provide Nerve Agent Samples to Russia

    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville
    Europe
    Get short URL
    413

    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russia would not gain from the poisoning incident involving former intelligence officer Sergei Skripal right before the 2018 presidential elections and FIFA World Cup in Moscow, Russian Envoy to the UN Vassily Nebenzia told the Security Council.

    "This incident… is it something that benefits Russia before on the eve of presidential elections and the World Football Championship?" Nebenzia said on Wednesday.

    UK Prime Minister May in an address to parliament earlier in the day blamed Russia for the nerve agent attack on Skripal. According to May, the substance used in the incident is a military-grade nerve agent of the so-called Novichok group, developed in Russia.

    Nebenzia reiterated his earlier statement that any kind of provocation against Moscow could happen before key international events.

    The envoy said he could name a number of countries who would profit from the attack in Salisbury. Yet, he did not specify what states he considered responsible for the incident, citing the principle of the presumption of innocence.

    Police officers secure a cordon outside the vehicle recovery business Ashley Wood Recovery in Salisbury, England, Tuesday, March 13, 2018
    © AP Photo/
    'Skripal's Campaign' Portrays Russia as a Rogue State - Analyst
    The United Kingdom, he added, used Skripal because he appears to be a "perfect victim," which could justify any lie against Moscow. Nebenzia called the UK's claims unsubstantial and demanded a thorough investigation into the case.

    Meanwhile, the UK is not obliged to provide samples of the substance collected in the probe into the poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal, Deputy UK Envoy to the UN Jonathan Allen told the Security Council.

    "The Russian colleagues talked about samples, but again this is a misunderstanding of the convention," Allen said on Wednesday. "There are no provisions in the convention which require the UK to share samples collected as part of a criminal investigation."

    Russian officials have rejected London's claims that Moscow was in any way involved in the incident. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stressed that Russia was ready to cooperate on the investigation but needed to have access to the case materials, including samples of the substance in question.

    On March 4, Skripal, who had been accused of espionage on behalf of London and later granted an asylum in the United Kingdom after a US-Russia spy exchange, and his daughter were found unconscious on a bench at a shopping center in Salisbury. Both of them remain in critical condition and are being treated for suspected exposure to a nerve agent.

    Related:

    'Skripal's Campaign' Portrays Russia as a Rogue State - Analyst
    Russian Envoy Demands UK to Provide Samples of Substance Used Against Skripal
    Former Counter-Terror Investigator Says Gov't Response Could Hurt Skripal Probe
    Skripal Poisoning: 'UK Could End Up Looking Very Foolish' – Former Guernsey MP
    Skripal Case Staged to Keep UK Within EU Over "Russian Threat" – UKIP Member
    Tags:
    samples, nerve agent, UN, Sergei Skripal, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bali's Waterfalls
    Couple of Adventure Hunters Share Breathtaking Shots of Unique Places
    The Rexit
    The Rexit
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok